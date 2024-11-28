Liverpool secures 2-0 win against Real Madrid in Champions League

(MENAFN) Liverpool claimed a 2-0 victory against on matchday five of the on Wednesday, strengthening their position at the top of the group. The first half saw neither team manage to break the deadlock, but Liverpool took control early in the second half. Alexis Mac Allister scored the opening goal in the 52nd minute with a close-range finish, assisted by Conor Bradley at Anfield.



In the 60th minute, Liverpool's Andrew Robertson gave away a penalty after a foul on Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez. However, Liverpool's goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, saved Kylian Mbappe’s penalty, keeping the score 1-0 in Liverpool's favor.



Liverpool was then awarded a penalty in the 69th minute when Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy fouled Mohamed Salah. Salah, however, missed the target from the penalty spot, wasting the opportunity to extend the lead. Just minutes later, Cody Gakpo, who had come off the bench in the 67th minute, doubled Liverpool’s advantage with a header in the 77th minute, following another assist from Robertson.



The match ended 2-0 in favor of Liverpool, securing them 15 points at the top of the group after matchday five. Meanwhile, Real Madrid sits 24th in the table with six points, reflecting a challenging group stage for the Spanish giants.

