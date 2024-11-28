Trump's Defense Nominee Reports Bomb Threat Against Family

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense in the upcoming U.S. administration, wrote on X/Twitter on Wednesday, November 27, that had visited his home and informed him that he and his family were the target of a serious bomb threat.

Referring to the of the threat, Hegseth said,“I will never be intimidated or threatened. asked me to serve, and that is exactly what I intend to do.”

Earlier, a spokesperson for Donald Trump stated that some of his cabinet nominees had been threatened with actions including bomb threats. Caroline Levitt mentioned that Trump's nominees for the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and the head of the Environmental Protection Agency were among those targeted.

She added that these threats occurred on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and security personnel responded promptly to ensure the safety of these individuals.

On Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations nominee, Elise Stefanik, revealed that her home had also been the target of a bomb threat.

Following his victory in the November 5 presidential election, Trump began announcing his cabinet nominees. These threats come months after Trump himself was targeted in an assassination attempt during the election campaign in Pennsylvania last July, where he was injured in the ear.

The bomb threats against key figures in Trump's administration highlight the ongoing political tensions and the risks faced by public figures.

These incidents underscore the need for enhanced security measures for political leaders and their families, especially as the country navigates through a period of intense political division.

As the situation develops, the response from law enforcement and security agencies will be closely watched to ensure the safety of those involved in the incoming administration.

