Russian Strike On Lutsk - Mayor Admits Hits

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several blasts were heard in Lutsk during a massive Russian attack in the early hours of Thursday, November 28.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Polishchuk on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

“We have several hits in town. Until the air alert is over, we have no right to announce where exactly the enemy air weapons hit,” the mayor noted.

He reported that part of the city remains in blackout.

Missile debris recorded in twodistricts

Critical infrastructure is being switched to power generators, Invincibility Points have been deployed, where residents may charge cell phones and go online.

Schools have switched to distance learning at least until afternoon.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, emergency power outages have been introduced as the enemy targeted Volyn region in the latest combined drone and missile attack overnight Thursday.