BGT 2024-25: Ian Healy Bats For Beau Webster's Debut In 2Nd Test Against India

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Nov 28 (IANS) Former Australia captain Ian Healy has advocated for uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster's debut in the upcoming pink-ball Test against India after being added to the hosts squad as potential cover for Mitch Marsh, who is managing an ankle issue.

Marsh had pulled up sore after in the first Test in Perth which Australia lost by 295 runs to trail 1-0 in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The veteran has backed Webster to get a spot in the playing 11 ahead of fourth seamer Scott Boland. "I like that, but I don't reckon standby, get him in. I don't really like just adding him to the squad unless he's going to play, drop the 12th man. You drop (Scott) Boland out ... and add Beau Webster,” Healy said on SEN.

Webster has recently performed well in the two-game series against India 'A'. Overall, the 30-year-old all-rounder has over 5,000 first-class runs and close to 150 first-class wickets in his career. He has scored 303 runs in Sheffield Shield this year at an average of 50.50 and also has nine wickets.

“He's through his injury phases. He's massive, he's two metres tall, and he's performed at every level – youth cricket, second XI, Australia A and Shield level. He's an all-rounder, he's consistent with the bat, good under pressure and it might be time. That could be the way that we fill in a batting position, Mitch Marsh moves up if he is injury-free and then an all-rounder comes in," Healy added.

Cricket Australia high-performance chief Ben Oliver said the playing XI may remain unchanged in Adelaide, but a final call would be made by the selectors.

“I am not expecting any huge changes in the way that we are approaching the Test series. We have got a very strong, experienced squad, but they will make their assessments on the conditions,” he said.

Australia will arrive in Adelaide on Monday, where they will use training sessions to adjust to the twilight conditions come game time.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

The second Test between India and Australia is set to begin in Adelaide on December 6.