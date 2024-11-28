Akasa Air In Trouble Over Training Gaps

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) has issued a notice to Akasa Air for not providing corrective training to a pilot involved in a hard landing, according to sources familiar with the matter.

A hard landing occurs when an aircraft lands at a velocity beyond the manufacturer's permitted limit. DGCA rules mandate that after investigation is completed in such landings, the pilot should be sent for corrective actions like additional training in simulators.

Sources cited above said that an Akasa Air flight from Bagdogra to Bengaluru was involved in a hard landing incident in March.

"Regulatory audit conducted by DGCA found that the incident was closed with a counselling session only without any corrective training being imparted to the pilot in command," a government official said. The DGCA has given the carrier's head of training 14 days to reply.

-B