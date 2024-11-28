Muscat Nights Festival 2024: A Celebration Of Fun And Diversity For The Whole Family

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



More than 700 small and medium enterprises and productive families participate in the festival. Over 500 individuals will assist in organising the festival.

Muscat: The capital city, Muscat, is preparing for its grand festival,“Muscat Nights 2024” The festival will open its doors to visitors on Monday, December 23, 2024, and continue until January 21, 2025. Muscat Municipality has announced that this year's festival will feature various events and activities to entertain all family members.

This year's Muscat Nights Festival includes numerous entertainment and tourism events spread across various locations, including Al Qurum Natural Park, Al Amerat Public Park, Al Naseem Public Park, the Oman Automobile Association, the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center, Al Hail Beach, Wadi Al Khoud, as well as several cultural centres and shopping malls. These locations have been chosen to ensure accessibility for residents and visitors across different areas of the capital.

Over 700 small and medium businesses, along with enterprising families, are participating in the festival to present their products and services to attendees. This provides an opportunity for these companies to showcase their offerings to the nearly one million anticipated visitors. On the organisational front, Muscat Municipality has enlisted more than 500 people at various festival venues to help manage the largest event of its kind in the capital.





Activities include:



Activities will include workshops on flower arrangement, home garden design, and event planning for private and official occasions.

Educational information on various types of flowers and their care will also be provided, adding a learning dimension to the festival. SMEs specialising in floral arrangements and event organisation will have a significant presence.



Competitions among well-known restaurants and chefs. Interactive workshops on professional cooking techniques are presented on a live stage by well-known local entrepreneurs.

A globally unique event celebrating natural beauty and diverse ecosystems. Visitors will experience a vast collection of flowers and blooming plants from around the world, accentuated with special lighting to enhance their beauty.A special event for food enthusiasts featuring:This area is dedicated to participating countries showcasing their cultural and civilisational heritage, traditions, famous dishes, and consumer products.Fascinating artistic displays by drones lighting up the skies with captivating formations.Stunning displays using laser technology and lighting techniques centred around the park's lake create a mesmerising atmosphere.A lively parade of entertainers interacting with visitors of all ages, providing a distinctive festival experience.Featuring various competitions and activities such as horse races, dressage performances, and other equestrian-related events.Entertaining shows are hosted on the park's stage, adding cultural and artistic value to the festival.

A blend of live performances and modern digital technologies, such as augmented and virtual reality, creates an unprecedented interactive experience for the audience.The Heritage Village, returning with a refreshed concept, will feature various activities showcasing Omani traditions and customs. Visitors, including locals, residents, and tourists, can immerse themselves in Oman's rich cultural heritage.A selection of electric rides, perfect for families and children, offers enjoyable experiences.Thrilling shows featuring aerial and acrobatic performances.Live entertainment is hosted on the Amerat Park stage, contributing to the festival's overall appeal.A marketplace featuring top suppliers and renowned brands offers exclusive discounts throughout the festival. This presents an excellent opportunity for visitors to shop at reduced prices.An interactive carnival offers various mobile entertainment activities for visitors of all ages, creating unique memories.This activity, specially designed for children, features remote-controlled car and truck races, adding a playful element to the festival.



Offering a similar lineup of activities as Al Amerat Public Park, including:



The Heritage Village



Electric rides



Theatrical performances



The consumer exhibition

The travelling carnival

Unique features include:



Fireworks Displays: Lighting up the night sky in vibrant colours. Drift Area: A specially equipped zone for safe drifting experiences for children and adults.



Drift Championships

Karting Competitions

Arena Fights

The City Carnival

'The Hub' Consumer Exhibition Oman Convention and Exhibition Center:

It features an interactive children's village organised by the renowned Singaporean company Pico, which specialises in entertainment and event management. The town includes meet-and-greet opportunities with famous cartoon characters such as Batman, Superman, and Tom and Jerry, photo sessions, and engaging interactive games for an unforgettable experience.



Beach soccer and volleyball competitions

Fire performances

Giant chess matches

Graffiti art displays

Musical and interactive performances Service kiosks offer various amenities throughout the festival



Hiking trails

Ziplining

Trampoline areas

Mountain biking paths

Off-road vehicle challenges The site will be equipped with family-friendly seating and facilities for outdoor cooking, ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all.

Hosting a variety of thrilling events such as:A wide range of sports and recreational activities, including:Cultural events, such as literary evenings, poetry readings, art exhibitions, and photography showcases, will be held in various venues.A unique event for adventure enthusiasts, featuring:

The Muscat Nights Festival 2024 promises to delight residents and visitors over its 30-day run. It also plays a pivotal role in enhancing Oman's position as a top winter tourism destination in the region while providing local SMEs abundant opportunities to benefit from the influx of thousands of daily visitors.