Muscat Nights Festival 2024: A Celebration Of Fun And Diversity For The Whole Family

More than 700 small and medium enterprises and productive families participate in the festival.
Over 500 individuals will assist in organising the festival.
Muscat: The capital city, Muscat, is preparing for its grand festival,“Muscat Nights 2024” The festival will open its doors to visitors on Monday, December 23, 2024, and continue until January 21, 2025. Muscat Municipality has announced that this year's festival will feature various events and activities to entertain all family members.
This year's Muscat Nights Festival includes numerous entertainment and tourism events spread across various locations, including Al Qurum Natural Park, Al Amerat Public Park, Al Naseem Public Park, the Oman Automobile Association, the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center, Al Hail Beach, Wadi Al Khoud, as well as several cultural centres and shopping malls. These locations have been chosen to ensure accessibility for residents and visitors across different areas of the capital.
Over 700 small and medium businesses, along with enterprising families, are participating in the festival to present their products and services to attendees. This provides an opportunity for these companies to showcase their offerings to the nearly one million anticipated visitors. On the organisational front, Muscat Municipality has enlisted more than 500 people at various festival venues to help manage the largest event of its kind in the capital.
Activities include:
Al Qurum Natural Park:
Flower Festival:
A globally unique event celebrating natural beauty and diverse ecosystems. Visitors will experience a vast collection of flowers and blooming plants from around the world, accentuated with special lighting to enhance their beauty.
Activities will include workshops on flower arrangement, home garden design, and event planning for private and official occasions.
Educational information on various types of flowers and their care will also be provided, adding a learning dimension to the festival.
SMEs specialising in floral arrangements and event organisation will have a significant presence.
Food Festival:
A special event for food enthusiasts featuring:
Competitions among well-known restaurants and chefs.
Interactive workshops on professional cooking techniques are presented on a live stage by well-known local entrepreneurs.
Global Village:
This area is dedicated to participating countries showcasing their cultural and civilisational heritage, traditions, famous dishes, and consumer products.
Drone Shows:
Fascinating artistic displays by drones lighting up the skies with captivating formations.
Laser and Light Shows:
Stunning displays using laser technology and lighting techniques centred around the park's lake create a mesmerising atmosphere.
Al Qurum Carnival:
A lively parade of entertainers interacting with visitors of all ages, providing a distinctive festival experience.
Equestrian Championships:
Featuring various competitions and activities such as horse races, dressage performances, and other equestrian-related events.
Theatrical Performances:
Entertaining shows are hosted on the park's stage, adding cultural and artistic value to the festival.
Al Amerat Public Park:
Hybrid Show:
A blend of live performances and modern digital technologies, such as augmented and virtual reality, creates an unprecedented interactive experience for the audience.
Heritage Village:
The Heritage Village, returning with a refreshed concept, will feature various activities showcasing Omani traditions and customs. Visitors, including locals, residents, and tourists, can immerse themselves in Oman's rich cultural heritage.
Amusement Rides:
A selection of electric rides, perfect for families and children, offers enjoyable experiences.
Air and Acrobatics Games:
Thrilling shows featuring aerial and acrobatic performances.
Theatrical Performances:
Live entertainment is hosted on the Amerat Park stage, contributing to the festival's overall appeal.
Consumer Exhibition:
A marketplace featuring top suppliers and renowned brands offers exclusive discounts throughout the festival. This presents an excellent opportunity for visitors to shop at reduced prices.
Al Amerat Carnival:
An interactive carnival offers various mobile entertainment activities for visitors of all ages, creating unique memories.
Children's Car Circuit:
This activity, specially designed for children, features remote-controlled car and truck races, adding a playful element to the festival.
Al Naseem Public Park:
Offering a similar lineup of activities as Al Amerat Public Park, including:
Additional Venues and Activities:
Oman Automobile Association:
The Heritage Village
Electric rides
Theatrical performances
The consumer exhibition
The travelling carnival
Unique features include:
Fireworks Displays: Lighting up the night sky in vibrant colours.
Drift Area: A specially equipped zone for safe drifting experiences for children and adults.
Hosting a variety of thrilling events such as:
Drift Championships
Karting Competitions
Arena Fights
The City Carnival
'The Hub' Consumer Exhibition
Oman Convention and Exhibition Center:
Beach Activities at Sor Al Hadeed Beach:
It features an interactive children's village organised by the renowned Singaporean company Pico, which specialises in entertainment and event management. The town includes meet-and-greet opportunities with famous cartoon characters such as Batman, Superman, and Tom and Jerry, photo sessions, and engaging interactive games for an unforgettable experience.
A wide range of sports and recreational activities, including:
Beach soccer and volleyball competitions
Fire performances
Giant chess matches
Graffiti art displays
Musical and interactive performances
Service kiosks offer various amenities throughout the festival
Cultural Centres and Malls:
Cultural events, such as literary evenings, poetry readings, art exhibitions, and photography showcases, will be held in various venues.
Wadi Al Khoud Challenge:
A unique event for adventure enthusiasts, featuring:
Hiking trails
Ziplining
Trampoline areas
Mountain biking paths
Off-road vehicle challenges
The site will be equipped with family-friendly seating and facilities for outdoor cooking, ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all.
The Muscat Nights Festival 2024 promises to delight residents and visitors over its 30-day run. It also plays a pivotal role in enhancing Oman's position as a top winter tourism destination in the region while providing local SMEs abundant opportunities to benefit from the influx of thousands of daily visitors.
