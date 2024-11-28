Qatar Builds World's Largest Blue Ammonia Plant

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Qatar is building the world's largest blue ammonia production plant, Azernews reports.

The foundation stone for the was laid in the industrial city of Mesaieed with the participation of Qatar's Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The of the Mesaieed plant is considered one of Qatar Energy's most ambitious projects.

The plant will produce 1.2 million tons of ammonia annually and will be equipped with a CO2 storage unit capable of storing 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide per year. The new facility will be powered by a 35 MW solar power plant, further underscoring Qatar's commitment to sustainable energy practices.

Blue ammonia is ammonia that is produced using natural gas and coal but with carbon capture technologies that result in lower carbon emissions compared to traditional methods. This process makes blue ammonia a more environmentally friendly alternative to pure natural gas. It is considered a potential "green" fuel source, as it can be used in power generation and transportation with reduced carbon footprints.

This new plant is part of Qatar's broader strategy to position itself as a leader in the global energy transition. Blue ammonia is seen as a promising solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, particularly in industries that are difficult to decarbonize, such as shipping and heavy industry. Qatar, which already has significant expertise in natural gas production, is positioning itself as a key player in the emerging market for low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia.

In addition to its environmental benefits, the production of blue ammonia is also seen as a way to support global efforts to meet climate targets, especially in countries looking to decarbonize their economies while maintaining energy security. Qatar's investment in ammonia production aligns with global trends in energy diversification, as countries explore ways to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.