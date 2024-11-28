Kyslytsya Rebukes DPRK Representative For Accusing West Of 'Starting Wars'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, has told North Korea's Permanent Representative, Kim Song, that the DPRK leadership will "sooner or later" end up in the dock and the North Korean people will be free.

He said this at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

At the meeting, the North Korean accused Western countries of "starting wars" in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"I am not going to comment on the pulp fiction by North Korea edited by the Russian Mission," Kyslytsya said.

He also told the DPRK representative that he represents a criminal regime that helps another criminal regime.

"By the end of the day, sooner or later, you and your leadership will end up in the dock, and sooner or later, your people will be free, and they will enjoy democracy and freedom," Kyslytsya said.