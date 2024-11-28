ESIC Working On Convergence With AB-PMJAY; Will Benefit 14.43 Cr Beneficiaries: Centre

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Centre is working on converging the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) with Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), a move that will extend medical care benefits under the flagship programme to 14.43 Crore ESI beneficiaries, the of Labour and Employment said on Thursday.

The ministry informed that ESIC is working at expanding healthcare access to the workforce and their dependents under the guidance of Labour and Employment Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

“Converging the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) with facilities of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) will benefit over 14.43 crore ESI beneficiaries and their families, providing them with greater access to quality and comprehensive medical care across India,” the Ministry said.

“This will go towards a more productive labour force, working towards a 'Viksit Bharat',” it added.

Once rolled out, the initiative will enable ESIC beneficiaries to avail of secondary and tertiary medical services at over 30,000 AB-PMJAY-empanelled hospitals nationwide. The benefits can be availed“with no financial ceilings on treatment costs”, said Ashok Kumar Singh, DG, ESIC.

The partnership will boost the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services for all beneficiaries. The charitable hospitals across the country will also be empanelled for the treatment of the ESI beneficiaries, he added.

Currently, the ESI Scheme offers medical care under 165 hospitals, 1,590 dispensaries, 105 Dispensary cum Branch Offices (DCBOs), and around 2,900 empanelled private hospitals.

In the last 10 years, the ESI scheme has been implemented in 687 districts out of 788 districts of the country, from the 393 districts in 2014.

“By collaborating with the PMJAY, the ESI Scheme can now be extended to remaining non-implemented districts with the provision of this arrangement of medical care,” the Ministry said.

The initiative will“significantly enhance the overall social security ecosystem, promoting health equity, and ensuring that quality care is accessible to those who need it the most”.