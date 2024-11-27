Royal Institute For Inter-Faith Studies Receives Austrian Intercultural Achievement Award For Promoting Inclusivity

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Royal Institute for Inter-Faith Studies (RIIFS) on Wednesday was honoured with special recognition for its "Living Together in Harmony" project as part of the 2024 Intercultural Achievement Award, presented by the Austrian for European and International Affairs.

At a reception held in Amman on Tuesday, Austrian Ambassador Marieke Zimburg congratulated the winning team, emphasised the "high" relevance of the project and presented the representatives of RIIF with the respective certificates, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Director of RIIFS Renee Hattar accepted the award on behalf of the institute, receiving a special certificate of appreciation.

The Intercultural Achievement Award is a prestigious initiative by the Austrian Foreign Ministry, which celebrates innovative projects that foster intercultural and interfaith dialogue, both within Austria and internationally.

The award recognises initiatives that address societal challenges and promote positive, lasting change through cultural engagement.

Launched in partnership with Caritas Jordan and the Crescendo Institute for Music and Arts, the "Living Together in Harmony" project supports children affected by conflict.

It brings together Jordanian children and Christian Iraqi refugee children through cultural and musical workshops that focus on human rights, communication, and building empathy across cultural and religious divides.

This recognition further strengthens Jordan's growing presence in the history of the award.

In 2021, Seven Hills received a special citation for its inclusive public space initiative, while in 2023, World of Puppets for Child Development became the first Jordanian organisation to win one of the award's seven main prizes.

In 2024, the "Living Together in Harmony" project joins this group as one of eight Jordanian finalists, standing out from a global pool of 340 entries.