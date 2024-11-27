Happy Independence Day Panama: A Poem By David P Carroll

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

On Independence Day, we are all from Panama!



Today, we all stand so tall and so proud

Celebrating our special day,

And we'll remember our loved ones

Who have sadly passed away

Fighting for our Independence;

They are inside our hearts every day

And we'll never forget them.

United we stand, our voices clear

And strong and proud,

We are all from Panama !

Independence is our birth right, our creed,

A beacon of hope for those in need;

It's the fire in our hearts, the light in our eyes

A symbol of strength that never dies.

So let us cherish this freedom we hold dear,

Let's honor those who fought to be here,

For Independence is more than a date on the calendar;

It's a way of life that we must never falter.

A new generation has begun

And together we embrace each other with a

Smile on our faces, holding

Each other in our warm brotherly embrace,

United as one loving country,

Our nation's future is bright and clear.

Panama is beautiful and so peaceful,

So on this day of freedom

As we stand together without fear,

And hold our country deep inside our hearts,

We'll sing and dance,

Have some romance,

And we'll stop and pray for

Everyone on our special day.

So, God bless you all

And Happy Independence Day to

Everyone who's from our beloved

Panama today.

David P Carroll