EECE Partners With Industries Federation To Boost Egypt's Automotive Exports

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Engineering Export Council of Egypt (EECE) has signed a cooperation protocol with the Automotive Feeding Industries Division of the Engineering Industries Chamber at the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI). The collaboration aims to create new export opportunities for the automotive parts sector, increase its exports in 2025, and introduce the sector to emerging markets, with a special focus on Africa.

The Engineering Export Council, chaired by Engineer Sherif El-Sayyad, emphasized that the protocol aligns with Egypt's strategy to strengthen local and achieve significant growth in the engineering export sector, in line with the production capabilities of Egyptian industries.

May Helmy, Executive Director of the Engineering Export Council, highlighted that the automotive parts sector has seen significant development in recent years, making the partnership between the council and the Automotive Division a key driver for boosting exports from 2025 to 2030.

Helmy explained that the protocol aims to support manufacturers in the automotive parts sector by enhancing production processes at every stage, ultimately improving the quality of exported products and expanding their reach in international markets.

Tamer El-Shafie, Head of the Automotive Feeding Industries Division, noted that a series of workshops and advanced technical training sessions will be organized for companies and factories in the automotive parts sector. These initiatives will help elevate industry standards and capabilities.

El-Shafie also mentioned that the protocol will support companies and factories in participating in international exhibitions and events, showcasing the quality of Egyptian products while gaining exposure to global industry advancements, with the goal of driving a significant leap in the automotive parts sector's performance.



