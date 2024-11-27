Establishment Of Hamad Bin Khalifa Charitable Foundation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Official Gazette published in its Issue No. 17 of 2024 the founding document and the bylaws of Hamad Bin Khalifa Charitable Foundation, which is a private foundation for public benefit that aims to contribute to social and human development in the State of Qatar and abroad, and to provide support and social care to those in need.
It enjoys complete independence in practising its activities and has a legal entity with limited liability and an independent financial status, and operates in accordance with the attached bylaws issued by the founder, and the provisions of Decree Law No. (21) of 2006 and its amendments apply to it.
According to the founding document, the headquarters of the Foundation shall be in Qatar, and it may establish branches and centers inside and outside the country.
The purposes of the Foundation are to improve the standard of living of needy people, especially Qataris, and to provide social care and financial and moral support to them in the fields of education, health and other social development sectors, and to identify and meet their needs, inside and outside Qatar. QR20mn has been allocated to establish and operate the Foundation.
