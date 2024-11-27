Pakistan Lifts Lockdown After Police Crackdown, Why Was Islamabad Under Siege? Who Is Behind The Protest?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pakistan is facing a massive protest for the release of former prime Imran Khan. Thousands of protestors marched towards Islamabad over the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder.



The protest was called off for some time on Wednesday after the retaliated against protestors with tear and rubber bullets, reported AFP. PTI leaders had alleged that the Pakistan government has used bullets and guns against the protestors.



Why are Pakistanis protesting?

What started as a peaceful protest turned violent when approximately 10,000 protestors clashed with security forces near the parliament. These protestors are demanding the release of former prime minister Imran Khan.

According to AFP, more than 10,000 protestors stormed into Islamabad on the weekend after defying a four-day-long lockdown in the city. The government had imposed a ban on public gatherings and a lockdown after nearly four security officials were killed during the protests earlier.



Jailed former premier Imran Khan's party on Wednesday suspended "for the time being" its protest in Islamabad after a midnight crackdown by the authorities that reportedly killed four people and injured over 50 others.

Who is behind the protest?

While Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan is leading the protest from jail, his wife Bushra Khan, was the driving force behind mobilising a large number of people to march in Islamabad. Bushra Bibi emerged fm the shadows this week to lead the protest in support for her jailed husband, reported Reuters.

Who is Bushra Bibi?

Bushra Khan is often referred by her husband and her followers by nameBushra Bibi or Bushra Begum, titles that denote respect in the Urdu language.

Bushra entered the capital Islamabad this week with thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters who breached heavy security force barricades. Not far from the country's parliament, she addressed supporters from atop a truck near the historic square of D-Chowk where they vowed to hold a sit-in until Khan was freed.