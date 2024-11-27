Fifth Kuwaiti Relief Planeload Reaches Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's fifth relief planeload, co-organized by Al-Salam Association for Humanitarian and Charitable Works, reached Lebanon on Wednesday.

In a statement to KUNA, relief coordinator for the Lebanese Red Cross Yousef Boutros thanked Kuwait for its continuous support to Lebanon and its people.

Boutros added that Lebanese Red Cross received 45 tons of various humanitarian and relief aid, including medical necessities, foodstuff, baby essentials and blankets. He extended his appreciation to Al-Salam Association for sending relief supplies to the people in Lebanon.

The Kuwaiti air force carrier landed at Rafic Hariri International Airport, and it was received by Yasin Al-Majed, Counselor at the Kuwait embassy in Lebanon, and Yousef Boutros, the Lebanese Red Cross Coordinator. (end)

fz







MENAFN27112024000071011013ID1108933544