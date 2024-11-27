Omar Talaat Moustafa Elected Egyptian Golf Federation President By Acclamation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Omar Talat Moustafa was elected president of the Egyptian Federation by acclamation, the federation announced. His election, along with the entire board of directors, occurred at the federation's general assembly meeting. The new board's term runs from 2024 to 2028.

The general assembly, chaired by former board member Omar Al-Tawil, approved the election of all seven candidates unopposed. These candidates are Sherif Fahmy, Ahmed Shalkany, Mohamed Anwar, Ali Sabry, Amr Saleh, and Mohamed Wagdy, in addition to Moustafa. No other nominations were received. The meeting also approved the budget and activity plan for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Representatives from several member clubs attended the meeting, including Ehab Laheta (Vice President, Gezira Club), Dina Manasterly (Board Member, Sporting Club), and Ehab Hosny (Golf Palm Hills Club).

In his acceptance remarks, Moustafa expressed gratitude to the general assembly for their confidence, stating:“This is a responsibility, not just an honor.” He also extended his thanks to the outgoing board, led by Ayman Hussein (President), Taymur Abu Al-Khair (Vice President), and members Ghassan Kabbani, Maher Wahib, Khaled Al-Sayifi, Mohamed Atallah, and Omar Al-Tawil, acknowledging their contributions during their tenure.

Looking ahead, Moustafa pledged the new board's commitment to fulfilling“the aspirations of the entire Egyptian golf community and advancing Egyptian golf to the highest levels, both athletically and touristically.” He concluded by stating:“The door is open for cooperation with everyone to elevate Egyptian golf to its deserved position.”



