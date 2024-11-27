Live Times Unveils 'Daily News Digest For Journalists', Emphasizing On Truthful Journalism

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a monumental leap forward for journalism, Live Times, India's first-ever Global Multi-cast Hub and 24x7 satellite news channel, rolled out the 'Daily News Digest for Journalists', an innovative PR initiative designed to empower reporters with daily, fact-based news updates on its global multi-cast hub, ensuring reliable exchange of news source. The Daily News Digest can be a game-changer, drastically simplifying the news process and ensuring that journalists always have immediate access to credible, trustworthy content.



The 'Daily News Digest for Journalists' includes a well-curated roundup of critical news developments across key sectors, including politics, economy, global affairs, societal trends etc. It aims to address the growing demand for reliable information in a fast-paced world where misinformation is a persistent challenge.



With this PR-led initiative, Live Times is ushering in a new era of journalistic excellence that will inspire confidence, foster collaboration, and reinforce the importance of factual reporting in today's fast-paced world. It also looks forward to solidifying its role as an industry leader in media innovation, by setting a new standard for truth in journalism.



It also reflects Live Times' core commitment to the highest standards of truth and journalistic purity, encapsulated in its guiding mantra, 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'-truth, purity, and beauty. This initiative goes beyond just delivering news-it can also further be a comprehensive source, encouraging journalists to cut down the time needed for sourcing and verifying news, having a profound impact on society.



Live Times is available digitally and on major Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms - Tata Play DTH & Tata Play OTT (Channel No. 539), Airtel DTH & Airtel Xstream Play OTT (Channel No. 385), Dish TV (Channel No. 665) and Watcho OTT, bringing an authentic, truth-focused approach to news.

Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Nicole Fernandes

Email :...