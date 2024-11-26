IEA Legitimacy Linked With Girls' Education, Rights Situation: Decker

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US Chargé d'affaires for Afghanistan Karen Decker has again linked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government's recognition with women's education and human rights situation in Afghanistan.

Addressing a roundtable virtually, she said that if the wanted better relations with the rest of the world they need to have better relations with their countrymen and women and even and support that the Taliban seek from the international community begins with support from the Afghan people.

When asked about US practical approach to press Afghan authorities on girls education she said that in this situation the US was allowing Afghans boys and girls, young men and women to peruse education virtually if they cannot make it to a classroom.

The US supported education classes coming to Afghans via satellite TV, online programmes amid at women with higher education degrees and we will provide graduate levels certificates in different fields, she said.

The US Chargé d'affaires said hat in every diplomatic meeting with the IEA officials education and human rights came up and it was conveyed that other problems such as economy and counternarcotic and healthcare could not be handled if Afghans did not have proper education.

She said that US had high security interest in Afghanistan and our highest priority would always be the safety of US citizen, including American citizens detained in Afghanistan. Human rights is part of our core security interests.

