Institut Curie Honors Jane Fonda With The Marie Curie Legacy Medal For Her Fight Against Cancer At New York Gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Institut Curie presented its prestigious Marie Curie Legacy Medal to Academy Award-winning and activist Jane Fonda at an exclusive Gala event held at the iconic Rainbow Room in New York City on November 19th, 2024. Awarded for only the second time, the Medal recognizes citizens who, through their public advocacy, increase awareness about cancer, a major global health threat. Jane Fonda, through her personal battle with cancer and her dedication to shedding light on the disease, perfectly embodies the spirit of this award.The Institut Curie Gala, under the high patronage of French Ambassador Laurent Bili, provides an important opportunity to showcase the latest advancements in cancer research. The evening, co-chaired by Rear Admiral, Dr. Susan Blumenthal, and Mr. and Mrs. Mathieu and Virginie Chabran, carries forward Madame Marie Curie's legacy of forging close scientific bonds between France and the United States and Americans support of her work in pursuit of scientific breakthroughs that will improve the health of people worldwide.By presenting this honorary award, the Institut Curie emphasizes the importance of continuing to break the taboos surrounding the disease and supporting cancer research. Although cancer treatments have considerably improved, it is still essential to talk openly about it to reduce the stigma that may still exist. A more open dialogue not only raises awareness of prevention and screening, but also enables us to better support patients in their care. Thanks to public figures such as Jane Fonda, these topics are becoming more accessible and helping to normalize discussions around the disease."Receiving the Marie Curie Legacy Medal is an incredible honor. Throughout my experience with cancer, I've been committed to using my platform to raise awareness about the disease and its global impact, as well as to highlight the intersection of climate change and health. I am grateful for the life-saving treatment I received, and thanks to the pioneering research at places like the Institut Curie, we can look forward to continued advancements that will improve lives and enhance patient care." Jane Fonda.Professor Alain Puisieux, Chairman of the Board, Institut Curie Board,“The Institut Curie is honored to present the Marie Curie Legacy Medal to Jane Fonda, an iconic figure whose battle against cancer inspires millions worldwide. Her public commitment sheds light on the realities of this disease and underscores the importance of research in our society”Notable attendees at the Gala included Jane Fonda, Professor Alain Puisieux, Rear Admiral Susan Blumenthal, MD, MPA (ret), Consul General of France in New York Cedrik Fouriscot, Jonathan LaPook, MD, Pierre-Yves Roussel, Daniel Thierry, Professor Steven Le Gouill, Mathieu Chabran, Virginie Chabran, Susan Gutfreund, Patricia Silverstein, Beatrice Philippe, Janet Pitt, Christine Schwarzman, Walter Isaacson, Tory Burch, Jean Shafiroff, Jamie Tisch, Ulla Parker, Afsaneh Akhtari, Carrie Packin, Denyce Graves, Maria Cuomo Cole, Dr. Raphael Rodriguez, Dr. Fatima Mechta Grigoriou, and Dr. Sarah Watson.About Institut Curie:Institut Curie is France's largest cancer research center and among the very best in Europe. It combines renowned research facilities with a cutting-edge hospital group to deliver excellence in clinical care. Institut Curie treats all types of cancers, even the rarest, and also serves as a Center of Excellence in Europe for breast cancer, as well as for pediatric cancers, eye tumors, and sarcomas. Founded in 1909 by Marie Curie, Institut Curie encompasses three sites (Paris, Saint-Cloud and Orsay) with more than 3,700 researchers, doctors, and caregivers, all sharing the common missions of research, excellence in clinical care, and sharing knowledge, to accelerate innovation in the fight against cancer and provide cutting-edge treatment to patients.As a public interest foundation authorized to receive donations and planned gifts in the United States, including bequests, the Institut Curie is supported by donors to fuel new discoveries and improve cancer prevention, treatment, and the quality of life of patients. For more information, please visitI: @ institut_curie | F: InstitutCurie | X / T: @ institut_curie

