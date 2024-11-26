Chennai Weather: Schools In Tamil Nadu's Coastal Districts Closed Amid Possibility Of Cyclonic Storm 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai weather: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Tuesday said that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a deep depression and that it is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.

Chennai city and suburbs have been experiencing widespread rains since Tuesday morning.



Owing to these rains, authorities in several Tamil NAdu districts, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, have declared holidays for and colleges.

In neighbouring Puducherry as well, a holiday has been declared for all government and private schools on November 27. Puducherry Education Minister Arumugam Namassivayam said that all government-aided schools and colleges in Puducherry as well as Karaikal will also be on holiday on Wednesday.



