'Even If Law Helps In Just Smallest Of Ways...': Australia Passes Bill To Ban Young Children From Social Media

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Australia's House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would ban children younger than 16 years old from social , leaving it to the Senate to finalise the world-first law.

The major parties backed the bill that would make platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X and Instagram liable for fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars (USD 33 million) for systemic failures to prevent young children from holding accounts.

The legislation was passed with 102 votes in favour to 13 against.

If the bill becomes law this week, the platforms would have one year to work out how to implement the age restrictions before the penalties are enforced.

Opposition lawmaker Dan Tehan told Parliament the government had agreed to accept amendments in the Senate that would bolster privacy protections. Platforms would not be allowed to compel users to provide government-issued identity documents including passports or driver's licenses. The platforms also could not demand digital identification through a government system.

"Will it be perfect? No. But is any law perfect? No, it's not. But if it helps, even if it helps in just the smallest of ways, it will make a huge difference to people's lives," Tehan told Parliament.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the Senate would debate the bill later Wednesday.