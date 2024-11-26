Biden Says Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal“Designed To Be” Permanent

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (NNN-XINHUA) – U.S. President, Joe Biden, said yesterday, the U.S.-proposed 60-day ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, which is“designed to be” permanent, will take effect at 4:00 a.m. local time today (2:00 a.m. GMT).

“Under the deal reached today (yesterday), effective at 4:00 a.m. local time, tomorrow (today), the fighting across the Lebanese-Israeli border will end,” Biden said, in remarks delivered from the White House Rose Garden.

“This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities. What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organisations will not be allowed,” he added.

“Over the next 60 days, Israel will gradually withdraw its remaining forces, and civilians on both sides will soon be able to safely return to their communities and begin to rebuild their homes,” Biden said.

Israel, the president said,“retains the right to self defence” in the event“Hezbollah or anyone else” breaks the newly announced deal, which was approved by the Israeli cabinet on the same day.

In a U.S.-France joint statement, announcing the ceasefire deal, the two countries said, the“announcement will create the conditions to restore lasting calm and allow residents in both countries to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line.”

The Blue Line is a demarcation line drawn by the United Nations on Jun 7, 2000, that is intended to separate the Israeli and Lebanese armies.

Biden, in his remarks said, the deal“supports Lebanon's sovereignty, and so, it heralds a new start for Lebanon.” He said, no U.S. troops will be deployed to southern Lebanon.

Towards the end of his speech, Biden also alluded to the situation in Gaza, saying,“Just as the Lebanese people deserve a future of security and prosperity, so do the people of Gaza. They too deserve an end of the fighting and displacement.”

Biden said, the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal“brings us closer to realising the affirmative agenda” he has been pursuing for the Middle East region throughout his presidency, one that fulfills the Palestinian people's legitimate aspirations for establishing a state of their own, shields Israel from terror threats and achieves the full normalisation of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

“I believe this agenda remains possible, and in my remaining time in office, I'll work tirelessly to advance this vision for an integrated, secure and prosperous region,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, the Zionist military, drastically stepped up its strikes on Beirut, hours before the regime in Tel-Aviv approved the ceasefire deal, killing at least 25 more people yesterday, according to a tally counted by CNN, based on health ministry figures.– NNN-XINHUA

