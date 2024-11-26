Civil Aviation Minister Meets Airline Representatives To Enhance Cooperation, Address Challenges

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Civil Sameh El-Hefny has met with representatives from operating in Egypt and officials from the Chamber of Companies. The purpose of the meeting was to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation and to address the challenges facing the aviation and tourism sectors, with the aim of resolving them swiftly to support the growth of tourism in Egypt.

The session was attended by Amr El-Sharkawy, head of the Civil Aviation Authority; Mohamed Lotfy, IATA Regional Director for North Africa; and Nader El-Beblawi, head of the Chamber of Tourism Companies and Agencies.

Key discussion points included identifying the obstacles faced by both tourism chambers and airlines operating in the country. The participants explored the feasibility of implementing practical, effective solutions to overcome these challenges. Emphasis was placed on providing the necessary support and infrastructure to boost incoming air traffic from international markets to Egypt's diverse tourist destinations.

Airline executives also highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration between the aviation and tourism sectors, encouraging airlines to increase seat capacity and connect Egypt's tourist destinations with global markets. They commended the Civil Aviation Ministry's efforts in facilitating coordination between the sectors to implement swift and effective measures. Additionally, the participants acknowledged the ongoing support from the Egyptian government, which continues to empower both local and international companies to attract greater numbers of tourists.



