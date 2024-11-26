Ukraine Allocates UAH 1.6T For Defense Sector In Jan-Oct 2024
11/26/2024 8:08:30 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-October 2024, Ukraine allocated UAH 1.6 trillion from the state budget for the security and defense sector, including UAH 201.6 billion in October.
That is according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry, Ukrinform reports.
“UAH 1.6 trillion is the expenditures of the state budget's general fund for the security and defense sector in January-October 2024. This is 58.3% of the total amount of expenditures of the state budget's general fund,” the statement says.
In particular, UAH 201.6 billion was used from the state budget for security and defense needs in October.
As noted, the funds were allocated for the salaries of military personnel, including both rank-and-file and senior officers, as well as police officers. Additionally, the funds were allocated for the purchase of military and special equipment, weapons, ammunition, personal protective equipment, fuel, food, medical care, and other expenses.
As reported by Ukrinform, the state budget for 2025 envisages UAH 2.23 trillion for the security and defense sector, which is 26.3% of Ukraine's GDP.
