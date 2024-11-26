ZIPS Features Razorback® Football Tight End Luke Hasz In Car Wash Convostm

Luke's Episode Features Returning Host and Arkansas Alum Taliyah Brooks in the first University of Arkansas Episode for Season 3

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash released today its interview-based approach to NIL, Car Wash ConvosTM, featuring University of Arkansas® Razorbacks' Tight End Luke Hasz. Luke's episode gives fans a glimpse into his commitment to his team and respect for his family, as he is interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash in Fayetteville. Find out what sport he'd play if it weren't football, his must-have road trip snack, and the role model who inspires him the most with returning ZIPS host and Arkansas Alum, Taliyah Brooks.

ZIPS 'Car Wash ConvosTM' is back in Fayetteville for Season 3 with the University of Arkansas® Razorbacks' Tight End Luke Hasz. Find out what sport he'd play if it weren't football, his must-have road trip snack, and the role model who inspires him the most in his episode.

Don't miss one of the 18 episodes releasing this season – watch now on YouTube and Instagram and follow @zipscarwash for more authentic student-athlete content.

Rebecca Latacz, Chief

Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash:

"The University of Arkansas holds a special place for our brand as our roots run 20 years deep across the state, and we're proud for Luke to represent his school and his team in his episode of 'Car Wash Convos.' His true personality really shines in his interview, and we know fans will gain new insight into his personality after seeing his episode."

Arkansas Razorback fans can customize their car wash experience in the new ZIPS mobile app . Click here to download and earn a free wash today.

Fans can use code HASZ09 in the ZIPS app for $10 off a Pro Wash. Offer valid 11/26/24 – 12/24/24 only in the ZIPS app. Limit one use per app account.

Who is Luke Hasz? Luke is a Sophomore from Bixby, Oklahoma who is a starting Tight End and was recently recognized on the 2024 John Mackey Award Watch List and the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List. His incredible start in the 2023 season was cut short in the fifth game of the season with a broken collarbone vs. Texas A&M. He was named to the Athletics' Midseason Freshman All-America team after catching 16 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns over five games last year.

last year.

Luke Hasz:

"I really enjoyed filming 'Car Wash Convos' with Taliyah, Learfield Studios and the ZIPS team – the program is a great vehicle for generating authentic content, which gave me a chance to show more of my true personality to Razorback Football fans."



Car Wash ConvosTM

ZIPS student-athlete roster of 18 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 3 were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and Learfield, the school's athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS. "Car Wash ConvosTM" was created in partnership and produced by Learfield Studios, a leader in college athletics original content. Season 1 of "Car Wash ConvosTM" resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views, and Season 2 boasts over 13 million video views across the 22 episodes representing male and female student-athletes from eight sports.

In the series, student-athletes are interviewed by a host, all of which have strong ties back to their respective universities and the athletics department, and all six hosts have returned for Season 3. In Season 3, ZIPS will highlight nine male and nine female student athletes representing eight sports from the universities of Arkansas, Georgia, Memphis, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.



ABOUT ZIPS CAR WASH

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide,

operating nearly 280 locations across 24 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry.

ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit



About LEARFIELD

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

