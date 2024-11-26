Participating In Prakriti Parikshan Can Help Build A Healthier India: Prataprao Jadhav

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Participating in the 'Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan', can help build a healthier India, said Prataprao Jadhav, Union of State (Independent Charge), of Ayush on Tuesday.

Prakriti Parikshan is a pioneering awareness campaign launched by the Ministry of Ayush.

The campaign has witnessed remarkable progress, with a total of 10,737 volunteers actively driving its outreach efforts across the country.

The campaign aims to empower individuals to understand their unique Ayurvedic Prakriti (mind-body constitution). It has so far reached 6,828 participants who have completed their Prakriti Parikshan (assessment). In addition, 11,608 citizens have pledged to adopt Ayurvedic principles for better health, marking a promising start to this nationwide movement, said the Ministry.

“The response we have received so far is a testament to the increasing awareness and acceptance of Ayurveda in our daily lives,” Jadhav said.

“Every individual who takes part in the Prakriti Parikshan and embraces a personalised health approach is contributing to building a healthier India. This is just the beginning, and together we will transform the nation's health for generations to come,” he added.

Meanwhile, the MoS also visited the Ayush Pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair today.

He emphasised the importance of integrating traditional knowledge with modern innovations to achieve holistic wellness and sustainable healthcare

During his visit, Jadhav also interacted with exhibitors and participants, appreciating their efforts in promoting Ayush systems of medicine and lifestyle solutions.

Among the key attractions at the pavilion are the 'Ayush Visa' exhibits, a landmark initiative aimed at attracting global stakeholders to India's thriving health and wellness sector.

The pavilion also features 'Ayush Aahar', an initiative showcasing innovative dietary practices rooted in traditional knowledge.

Live demonstrations, expert consultations, and recipe exhibitions highlight the efficacy of Ayush-based nutrition in achieving a healthy lifestyle.

Jadhav lauded the Pavilion's efforts in highlighting key initiatives towards innovative health and wellness approaches.