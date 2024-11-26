Dux-Soup Launches Integration With Salesforce To Streamline And Boost Linkedin Lead Generation

(MENAFN- Pressat)

Dux-Soup, a leading provider of LinkedIn solutions, today announced the launch of a new integration with Salesforce, the world's number one customer relationship management (CRM) platform. The integration enables companies focused on scaling their lead generation and sales efforts, to unlock new efficiencies and better engagement with potential clients, in less time.

The integration allows users to centrally manage all outreach activity using Dux-Soup and Salesforce without having to touch LinkedIn. Campaigns can be initiated from Salesforce and all campaign engagements are automatically synced to the CRM platform. This allows for better tracking, nurturing, and conversion of LinkedIn leads within a single, consolidated environment.

Features include:



Automated Data Sync: LinkedIn and campaign data are transferred directly to Salesforce, allowing for real-time CRM.

Enhanced Lead Management: Quickly segment and prioritise leads within Salesforce based on LinkedIn interactions and engagement. Seamless Workflow: By combining Dux-Soup's lead generation capabilities with Salesforce's CRM, businesses can streamline the sales pipeline.

Will van der Sanden, Founder of Dux-Soup said,“For companies focused on scaling their lead generation and sales efforts, this integration promises to unlock new efficiencies and better engagement with potential clients. Our goal is to simplify and enhance the user experience, helping businesses drive their LinkedIn connections into real opportunities. With the Salesforce integration, users can drive and manage LinkedIn outreach more effectively than ever before.”

Scott Wright, Head of Sales, Dux-Soup said,“Integrating Dux-Soup with Salesforce is a game-changer for sales teams looking to maximise efficiency and impact. Sales professionals can seamlessly use LinkedIn data, manage connections, and automate outreach without ever leaving Salesforce. It's all about creating a streamlined workflow that lets salespeople focus on building relationships and driving results.”

The Salesforce integration is available to all Dux-Soup Turbo and Cloud users, further enriching the LinkedIn automation tool's capabilities. An online demo of the integration will take place on December 10th at 4:00 PM GMT. Alternatively, visitors to the B2B Marketing Expo at the Excel can find out more on stand H64 on November 27 and 28.