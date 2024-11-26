ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu gets considered as indictment of West

(MENAFN) The term "rogue regime," first coined by former US National Security Advisor Anthony Lake, refers to that defy international norms and values. This term, however, was weaponized to target countries like Cuba, Iraq, and Libya that resisted the influence of the US and the Collective West. The concept falsely pits "good" states from the Global North, who follow these ambiguous "rules," against "bad" regimes that defy them. This rhetoric, while convenient, ignores the complexities of international law and the biases inherent in a "rules-based" system where the West often acts with impunity.



When considering this terminology, a more troubling reality emerges: the West, rather than being an innocent enforcer of law, has distorted these norms to serve its interests, undermining global justice in the process. This becomes evident in the case of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants for Israeli leaders Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Though the ICC's actions are a step forward, they reveal a deeper issue: the West, particularly through its relationship with Israel, has shielded the country from accountability for decades, fostering a climate of impunity.



The true danger lies in the West's refusal to confront its role in enabling Israeli actions, using its influence to block justice, and failing to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes. Despite the ICC's efforts, the political ramifications of these warrants expose the cracks in Israel's impunity, a core element of its survival strategy. The West's complicity is evident in its attempts to suppress these legal actions, demonstrating that Israel's continued disregard for international law threatens not only its own future but also the credibility of the global legal order.

