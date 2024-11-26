(MENAFN) President Joe Biden’s decision to authorize Ukraine to use Western long-range missiles deep within Russian territory marks one of the most significant escalations in the Ukraine conflict. This move has sparked intense reactions: Moscow has threatened nuclear retaliation, while conservatives in the West accuse Biden of pushing the world toward World War III, and liberals express cautious approval. Despite this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains optimistic about victory, though some doubt the effectiveness of this strategy.



Ukraine has used Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles and ATACMS since 2023, but these strikes on Russian territories like Crimea have produced limited results. With Ukraine's missile supplies running low, the question arises: is the risk of escalation worth the limited impact these weapons have had? From a military perspective, Biden’s decision seems reckless, suggesting a political motivation rather than a strategic military one.



Some believe Biden’s move is aimed at undermining President-elect Donald Trump’s potential plans to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine, hoping to provoke Putin into escalating the conflict, which would pressure Trump to continue US support for Ukraine. However, this could backfire, leading to greater public resentment and providing Trump with a chance to shift the narrative by ending US involvement, positioning himself as a hero who avoided World War III.



In this context, Biden’s actions seem designed not for breakthrough escalation but to buy time and strengthen Ukraine's position for future negotiations. Politically, Biden’s decision carries little risk for him, as his party has already lost significant ground. The hope is that Russia will respond in a way that prevents further escalation, but the true consequences remain uncertain.

