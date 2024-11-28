عربي


EU Official Calls On International Community Not To Undermine The ICC

11/28/2024 2:39:30 PM

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) BRUSSELS / PNN/

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, called on the international community, especially the European Union, not to undermine the International Criminal Court.

Borrell said in press statements today that supporting the International Criminal Court and strengthening its decisions is the only way to achieve justice in the world.

He added that Netanyahu's government is trampling on international law and violating international humanitarian law, stressing that what is happening in Gaza is a flagrant violation of human rights, stressing the need for a ceasefire as a first step, then a political solution for peace and achieving the two-state solution.

Palestine News Network

