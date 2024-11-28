24Th Olive Festival Kicks Off With Focus On Sustainability, Rural Empowerment

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for King Abdullah, of Khaled Huneifat opened the 24th National Olive Festival and Rural Products on Thursday.

The event's inauguration was attended by prominent figures, including Senate President Faisal Fayez, Minister of Labour Khaled Bakri, and several diplomats, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In his remarks, Huneifat underscored the festival's alignment with King Abdullah's directives to prioritise agriculture, particularly the olive sector, which he described as a "cornerstone of Jordan's economy."

"The sector spans over 600,000 dunums, supports thousands of farmers, and significantly contributes to the national economy," Huneifat noted.

He also highlighted that Jordan produces around 170,000 tonnes of olives annually, processed into around 26,000 tonnes of olive oil by 149 presses with a combined capacity of 408 tonnes per hour.

Renowned for its exceptional quality, Jordanian olive oil has earned numerous international accolades, Huneifat said, adding that the festival serves as an important platform for marketing farmers' products and fostering agricultural growth.

He also emphasised the festival's broader role in empowering rural communities and preserving cultural heritage through the accompanying Rural Products Exhibition, which features traditional foods and crafts infused with modern innovation.

To maintain high standards, all olive oil displayed at the festival undergoes rigorous testing at an on-site laboratory operated by the National Centre for Agricultural Research, he said, noting that a newly introduced barcode tracking system ensures full traceability for olive oil and honey products.

This year's festival highlights sustainability, introducing organic products for the first time and incorporating eco-friendly practices. Enhanced facilities now accommodate 900 exhibitors and provide parking for up to 1,000 vehicles, aiming to deliver a seamless visitor experience.

Huneifat also revealed that the festival facilitates the sale of about 25 per cent of Jordan's annual olive oil production, offering a vital source of income for farmers.

He also reiterated the ministry's commitment to safeguarding local production by halting olive oil imports in support of Jordanian producers.

The minister also commended the Kingdom's solidarity with neighbouring countries, referencing ongoing support for Palestine and Lebanon through a fundraising initiative led by the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation.