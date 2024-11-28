President Abbas Receives UN Secretary-General's Envoy For Middle East Peace Process

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) RAMALLAH / PNN /



President Mahmoud Abbas received Wednesday the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, who came to bid farewell on the occasion of the end of his term, at the presidential headquarters in the West city of Ramallah,

During the meeting, President Abbas briefed the UN envoy on the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, and the efforts made by the Palestinian leadership to stop the all-out genocidal Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

He stressed the need for the United Nations to assume its responsibilities by implementing UN Security Council Resolution No. 2735 calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, accelerating the entry of aid into the Strip, the complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and enabling the State of Palestine to assume its full responsibilities in the Strip as well as in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

He also stressed the need to stop the implementation of the Israeli occupation authorities' decision banning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating in the occupied territories given the serious political, legal and humanitarian ramifications of this decision.