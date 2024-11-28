53Rd Anniversary Of Wasfi Tal's Death
Date
11/28/2024 2:33:54 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Thursday marked the 53rd anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Wasfi Tal.
Born in 1920, Tal was appointed prime minister a total of three times - in 1962, 1965 and 1970, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
One of the most popular figures in Jordan's history, Tal was assassinated in Cairo while attending a meeting of the Arab joint defence council.
Tal was the son of popular Jordanian poet Mustafa Wahbi, better known as Arar.
MENAFN28112024000028011005ID1108936869
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.