UNICEF Says '2,500 Children In The Gaza Strip Need Urgent Medical Evacuation

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza / PNN /

UNICEF spokesman Kazem Abu Khalaf said that 2,500 children in the Gaza Strip need urgent medical evacuation.

He added in a press statement on Thursday that "the situation in the northern Gaza Strip is extremely difficult and tragic and is getting worse."

Abu Khalaf pointed out that "30% of children in the Gaza Strip suffer from severe malnutrition."

He revealed that "95% of the that house displaced people in the Gaza Strip have been completely destroyed."