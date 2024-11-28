UNICEF Says '2,500 Children In The Gaza Strip Need Urgent Medical Evacuation
11/28/2024 2:39:30 PM
UNICEF spokesman Kazem Abu Khalaf said that 2,500 children in the Gaza Strip need urgent medical evacuation.
He added in a press statement on Thursday that "the situation in the northern Gaza Strip is extremely difficult and tragic and is getting worse."
Abu Khalaf pointed out that "30% of children in the Gaza Strip suffer from severe malnutrition."
He revealed that "95% of the schools that house displaced people in the Gaza Strip have been completely destroyed."
