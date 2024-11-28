Jungfrau Railways Invests CHF70 Million In New Cable Cars

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Jungfrau Railway Group is ordering new cableway installations for the First and Kleine Scheidegg ski areas worth a total of CHF70 million.

November 28, 2024

The Austrian cable car manufacturers Doppelmayr/Garaventa and Leitner have been awarded the contract, as was reported in a press release on Thursday.

Doppelmayr/Garaventa is to supply the“Triline” 3-cableway system for the new route from Grindelwald station to First. The system has impressed with its high level of transportation comfort, energy efficiency, good wind stability and load-bearing capacity, as well as long spans for the rope fields, according to the statement.

The Jungfrau Railway Group wants to renew the First Railway, whose concession expires in 2034. The Fuhrenmatte/Grindelwald variant was chosen for the replacement, with a new direct connection to Grindelwald station. In addition, the Isch-Bodmi chairlift and a new mountain lodge on the First are to be built.