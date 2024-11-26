Minister Of Interior Meets British Ambassador
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), HE sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, met Tuesday with Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State of Qatar HE Neerav Patel.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the security fields and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to several topics of common interest.
