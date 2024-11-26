Filipino Fugitive Wanted For $68 Mn Scam Arrested In Indonesia
11/26/2024 8:02:33 AM
Jakarta: Indonesia's immigration office said it handed an Interpol-listed fugitive over to Philippines' authorities on Tuesday, after he was charged with defrauding thousands of people out of $68 million dollars in a casino-related scheme.
According to the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission, Hector Aldwin Liao Pantollana was involved in a Ponzi scheme that promised high returns for investing in the casino junket industry -- which recruits high rollers to gamble.
Criminal charges were filed against Pantollana in May, but Philippines' authorities said he had long since fled the country.
He was detained on November 9 on Indonesia's holiday resort island of Bali as he attempted to board a plane to Hong Kong, according to acting director general of the Indonesian Immigration Office, Saffar Muhammad Godam.
"From the data, we found out that he had entered Indonesia through Ngurah Rai International Airport on October 10," Saffar said at a press conference also attended by the secretary of Interpol's local office.
Saffar said the Interpol red list-wanted fugitive was handed over to the Philippines embassy on Tuesday and will be flown home Wednesday.
