Iraq, Russia address collaboration among OPEC+ member states

(MENAFN) The Iraqi Premier, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the Russian Leader, Vladimir Putin, addressed on Thursday collaboration in the division and the signifivant of partnership among all OPEC and OPEC+ member states.



Throughout their call conversation, both sides emphasized the significance of stabilizing oil and prices to assure good prices for both exporters and consumers, based on a statement published by the Premier’s Office (PMO).



Both presidents discussed plans to endorse bilateral ties among Iraq and Russia in order to serve the interests of the two nations.



In terms of local improvements, Al-Sudani and Putin underscored that key nations must make more efforts to put a conclusion to Israel’s current conflict and stop it from increasing as it threatens steadiness both locally and universally.



Al-Sudani and the Iraqi Oil Minister, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, reiterated in late October the nation’s dedication to lowering crude oil output in accordance with the OPEC+ group’s deal.



The Iraqi government emphasized previously the value of cooperation between oil-producing nations in preserving the stability of the world market.



Oil production in Iraq throughout the previous couple of months hit 3.94 million barrels per day, less than the nation’s OPEC+ output limit of nearly four million barrels per day.

