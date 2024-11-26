(MENAFN) Ukraine faces the risk of a "deadly winter freeze" due to that has stalled efforts to protect the country’s electricity grid from airstrikes, according to the Sunday Times. Despite claims from Ukrainian leaders that Russia destroyed 80% of the nation's energy infrastructure, delays in the construction of protective bunkers are being blamed on bribery and corruption within government offices. An official overseeing the project resigned in protest, alleging that Kiev created obstacles and failed to fund the necessary structures.



A project completed in February by an international team of engineers, including experts from the UK, US, Germany, and Japan, aimed to provide additional protection for Ukraine’s energy substations but has yet to see delivery of the bunkers. The project was estimated to cost €1.4 billion ($1.47 billion), yet contractors claim that funding has not been provided, leaving the energy grid vulnerable. With insufficient protection in place, Ukraine is relying on temporary measures like rock-filled baskets and concrete arches.



Energy Minister German Galushchenko has warned that the upcoming winter will be even more challenging than last year, and while corruption remains a persistent issue in Ukraine, the government has made efforts to address it. However, according to the Pentagon and Transparency International, graft continues to hamper Ukraine’s progress toward its EU and NATO goals.

