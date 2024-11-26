Tehran to host Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Committee on December 9

(MENAFN) Iran's capital, Tehran, is set to host the next meeting of the Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Committee on December 9, according to an official from the Iranian Foreign Ministry. Seyyed Rasoul Mohajer, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, highlighted Turkey’s importance as a key trade partner for Iran, with bilateral trade exceeding USD12 billion annually.



The joint economic commission meeting had not been held for the past three years, prompting efforts to revive it. The decision to hold the meeting in Tehran was made during a session of the Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Council, which aims to discuss various economic partnerships. Mohajer also mentioned that the upcoming council meeting would focus on joint commissions with Sudan and Yemen.



In terms of trade figures, non-oil trade between Iran and Turkey reached USD9.9 billion during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to October 21). This makes Turkey the second-largest trade partner for Iran among its neighboring countries during this period.



The meeting scheduled for December 9 is expected to strengthen economic ties between the two countries and explore new avenues for cooperation.

