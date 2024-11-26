Global Media Congress In Abu Dhabi Begins With Kuwaiti Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The third edition of the Global 2024 (GMC) began on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, with wide international participation, including Kuwait, to discuss shaping the future of the media sector.

The Congress, held under the patronage of Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime and President of the Presidential Court of UAE, brings together leaders, experts, and media professionals to explore the latest developments and trends shaping the media sector, and discussing its challenges and opportunities, as well as enhancing sustainability and efficiency in the global media landscape.

Kuwait's participation is represented by the Ministry of Information Undersecretary, Dr. Nasser Muhaisen, on behalf of Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

The World Media Congress aims to carve out new directions for the future of media by providing in-depth insights into the challenges and opportunities within the sector, and creates an interactive environment for participants to exchange ideas, share expertise, and explore modern technologies that contribute to the evolution of media.

The Congress is divided over three days into three main themes that represent current and future trends in the media world: new media standards and trends, media content and digital media challenges.

Day One focuses on exploring the latest trends in news production, including the impact of artificial intelligence technologies and new business models reshaping the sector.

Day Two analyzes diversity and inclusion in media production, with an emphasis on the trends of modern content platforms and how to meet the changing needs of audiences.

Day Three highlights the opportunities and challenges faced by content creators in light of rapid digital transformation.

The additional sessions provide deep insights into how to leverage digital tools to enhance audience engagement, innovate new monetization strategies, and maintain content authenticity.

The significance of this event lies in its unique opportunity to enhance dialogue among various stakeholders in the sector, exchange ideas on addressing current challenges, and explore avenues for innovation in the media industry, which would contribute to a sustainable future.

Dr. Ahmad Al-Mansoori, Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Media and Creative Industries at the UAE University, told KUNA that the Global Media Congress is an exceptional platform that attracts a distinguished group of decision-makers, experts, and professionals to discuss the future of media, especially amidst the rapid transformations taking place both regionally and internationally.

He added that with the 3rd edition of this event being held in Abu Dhabi, the Congress strengthens the UAE's position as a global hub that combines creativity, technology, and innovation in the media industry.

This year's edition focuses on three main pillars that summarize the most pressing contemporary media issues, including new media standards, media content, and digital media challenges.

Dr. Al-Mansoori pointed out that discussing these themes opens new horizons for understanding the fundamental shifts in how media content is produced, distributed, and consumed, contributing to the advancement of professional practices aligned with future aspirations.

He added that as an academic, he sees that this event as an ideal opportunity for communication between experts, researchers, and professionals to enhance partnerships and support media innovation, and that it also strengthens the role of academic institutions in preparing talents capable of keeping up with digital changes and developing responsible media that is aware of both local and global issues. (end)

