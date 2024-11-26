BenQ Launches MA Series Monitors: The Perfect Match for MacBook Users

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE, 26 November 2024, Massive Media: BenQ, a global innovator of visual display and digital lifestyle devices, announced the launch of MA Series, the industry’s first monitors specially designed for MacBook users. With a sleek style that perfectly complements MacBooks, MA series sets a new standard for external MacOS monitors by providing perfect color consistency and seamless integration with Mac devices.



"Most external monitors struggle to replicate the exact colors displayed by MacBooks,” said Manish Bakshi, Managing Director, BenQ Middle East. “MA Series debuts our proprietary Mac color-tuning technology, ensuring MA Series monitors provide consistent, true-to-life Mac colors that perfectly match those of your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.”



Overcoming the color discrepancy between MacBook screens and external monitors, the BenQ Color Lab experts, renowned for their authority in color science, apply meticulous Mac color-tuning technology to BenQ MA series monitors. This ensures high color consistency and provides a unified visual experience across both MacBook and MA Series screens.



MA Series monitors also offer seamless integration with MacBooks, featuring brightness and volume sync with MacBook controls and Mac-like simplified settings via BenQ Display Pilot 2 software with one-tap screen setup.



No longer limited to the size of MacBook screens, the 27” and 32” 4K MA Series monitors provide users ample workspace with flexible height and angle adjustments for optimal viewing comfort and productivity. Equipped with two USB-C ports, two HDMI ports, and single-cable connectivity with USB-C power delivery, MA Series even provides always-on power charging to keep Mac devices conveniently charged.



Ideal for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air users who rely on external monitors for work, MA series provides full Mac compatibility with hassle-free connectivity, eliminates color inconsistencies, and unifies workplace design aesthetics for harmonious visual appeal.



Expanding your view and enhancing your visual experience, the MA series launches MA320U and MA270U, letting your creativity and productivity flourish without limitation.



