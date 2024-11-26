QNL Celebrates Qatar's Cultural Legacy Through Family Collections

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the presence of Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, and Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library (QNL) H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari alongside distinguished guests and prominent figures, QNL hosted the second edition of the“Memory of Qatar's Special Collections” series, celebrating Qatar's rich cultural heritage.

The series, which recognises the vital role that individuals play in preserving the country's history and traditions, highlights how family libraries are not just personal treasures but essential pillars of the country's rich cultural heritage.

The latest edition, held yesterday, showcased the collections of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Mana and Sheikh Hamed bin Ahmed Al Marwani whose trove of rare books and documents embody Qatar's scientific and cultural renaissance.

On this occasion, Dr. Al Kawari, said the second edition of the 'Memory of Private Collections in Qatar' series emphasises the strategic importance of family collections in preserving national heritage.

“These collections fill narrative gaps in the history of Qatar and the region and provide valuable historical material that cannot be otherwise accessed,” he said.“These seminars embody our deep commitment to preserving and passing on our country's rich cultural heritage to future generations. Highlighting the role of individuals and family libraries in documenting Qatar's history and preserving its traditions is an essential part of our mission to enrich knowledge and promote national identity.”

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Mana played a pivotal role in laying the foundations of early education in Qatar, establishing the Al Atharia School in 1915 and contributing to the creation of an affiliated library providing essential books and references to students. The library eventually became the nucleus of Dar Al Kutub Al Qatariyya.

Sheikh Hamed bin Ahmed Al Marwani is recognised as one of country's early education pioneers, spearheading Qatar's emerging educational movement in the early 20th century.

The seminar, which brought together Mohamed Yeslem El Moujawad, who spoke about the library of Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Mana, and Hassan Al Marwani who discussed the Al Marwani family library, was moderated by Abdulrahman Salem Al Marri and explored the emergence of Qatar's cultural landscape during the era of the country's founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani.

The participants shed light on the stories behind the valuable private family collections on display, emphasising the important cultural and historical details they brought to life.

Aisha Hassan Al Ansari, Head of the Heritage Collection at QNL, expressed the library's pride in its positive engagement with the local community through the“Memory of Private Collections in Qatar” series during a short speech at the seminar's opening.

She said:“We aim to turn these seminars into an inspiring initiative with a future-focused vision, reflecting our commitment to raising awareness about these special collections.

“Our mission is to educate generations about the origins, formation, and evolution of these special collections, bringing them to where they stand today. At Qatar National Library, we are dedicated to providing technical and informational support through a wide range of events and activities as we aim to enhance their value as a vital part of our cultural heritage.”