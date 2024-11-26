Stepping Forward Together: California Closets Joins The Walk For Hope

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Participants in the 2024 Walk for Hope

California Closets Raleigh proudly participated in the 36th Annual Thad & Alice Eure Walk for Hope.

- Graziella Marengi, Co-Franchise OwnerRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California Closets was thrilled to announce its participation in the 36th Annual Thad & Alice Eure Walk for Hope at Angus Barn, an event dedicated to raising awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention. The gathering took place on October 13, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, bringing together community members for a day of support and celebration.The Walk for Hope aligns with California Closets' mission and values, as the company is committed to fostering community connections and promoting well-being. This partnership stemmed from a shared commitment to mental health awareness and the importance of supporting individuals facing mental health challenges."Being part of the Walk for Hope was incredibly meaningful for us," said Ariel Chenworth, Marketing Manager at California Closets. "This event was an opportunity to raise awareness for mental health and connect with our community in a significant way. We wanted people to know that California Closets is dedicated to being a community partner and supporting important causes."At the Walk for Hope, California Closets engaged directly with participants, with team members and designers joining in the 3-mile walk/run to show their support. This active participation allowed California Closets to connect with the Raleigh community and emphasize its commitment to local initiatives. After the walk, participants enjoyed an afternoon filled with food, games, music, and prizes, creating a family-friendly atmosphere that underscored the event's mission. The California Closets team hopes that attendees left with a sense of connection and awareness of California Closets' involvement in community outreach.The Walk for Hope is a celebration of resilience and support. The event has raised millions of dollars over the past 35 years to improve understanding and treatment of mental illnesses, including depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, postpartum depression, schizophrenia, and anorexia.“We're proud to be part of such an important cause,” said franchise co-owner Graziella Marengi.“We want to show our commitment to fostering connections and making a positive impact in the lives of those facing mental health challenges."Organizations interested in collaborating with a California Closets franchise for future events are encouraged to contact Marketing Manager Ariel Chenworth. She can be reached at the office at (919) 785-1115 or via email at ....To book a complimentary design consultation and learn more about your local California Closets Design Center, schedule an online consultation at .North Carolina:The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8421-120 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W Friendly Ave #103, Greensboro, NC 27410The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405South Carolina:The Myrtle Beach market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405Virginia:The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451About California Closets®As leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes, while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.Franchise owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people's lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.

Graziella Marengi

California Closets

+1 919-785-1115

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.