QNB Gold Sponsor For 7Th International Conference Entrepreneurship For Sustainability And Impact 2024

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group announced its sponsorship for the for 7th International Entrepreneurship for Sustainability and Impact 2024 (ESI), a for an interdisciplinary dialogue on entrepreneurship and sustainable business practices in three critical sectors including industrial, financial, and agriculture.

This sponsorship reaffirms the Bank's dedication to lead an active role in all initiatives aimed towards the sustainability framework as well as addressing economic, social and environmental challenges in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution.

The conference provides a forum for exchanging ideas and interaction to advance entrepreneurship and organizational excellence research in the region.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Khalid Ahmed Al Sada, Senior Executive Vice President – QNB Group Corporate and Institutional Banking said:“Our sponsorship of the conference signifies our commitment to support entrepreneurship and the sustainable framework. It also aims at exploring the profound impact of AI across various sectors”.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.

Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.