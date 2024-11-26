President Ramkalawan Attends Durbar Marking 100Th Anniversary Of King Prempeh I’S Return From Seychelles Exile

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, participated in a grand celebration yesterday commemorating the centenary of King Prempeh I's return to the Ashanti Kingdom after his 24-year exile in Seychelles.

Ahead of the event, President Ramkalawan and his delegation visited the Manhyia Palace Museum, a repository of Ashanti heritage, where they explored the rich history and culture of the kingdom.

The highlight of the commemorations was a durbar hosted by His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, King of the Ashanti Kingdom, at which President and First Lady Ramkalawan were the guests of honour. The event also drew a distinguished audience, including Her Majesty the Queen Mother, Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Dlamini, Ghanaian ministers, former President John Kufuor, senior palace chiefs, and other dignitaries.

In his address, President Ramkalawan underscored the historical importance of 2024, noting the significant anniversaries for the Ashanti people. "Not only is the Kingdom of Ashanti commemorating the 100 years anniversary of the return of King Prempeh 1 from exile in Seychelles but 2024 is also the 150th

anniversary of the Third Anglo -Asante war of 1874.

Your Majesty, this year you are also commemorating the silver jubilee of your enstoolment. On behalf of the people of the Republic of Seychelles and on my own behalf, I would like to congratulate Your Majesty on your silver jubilee” said President Ramkalawan.



Reflecting on the deep historical ties between Seychelles and Ghana, President Ramkalawan highlighted how King Prempeh I's exile from 1900 to 1924 laid the foundation for enduring connections. While formal diplomatic relations were established in 1988, the friendship between the two nations has roots in this shared history originating in Kumasi.

The day concluded with a gala dinner hosted by His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II in honour of his special guests. During his remarks at the event, President Ramkalawan reaffirmed the enduring bonds of friendship between Seychelles and Ghana.

The commemorations also included a special thanksgiving service on Sunday at St. Cyprian's Anglican Cathedral in Kumasi. President Ramkalawan, an Anglican priest, delivered the sermon, further highlighting the significance of this historic occasion.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.