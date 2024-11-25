The Times Square Lights Shine Bright For Sathya Sai Baba's Centennial: A Global Celebration Of Love And Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sathya Sai Baba on Times Square

TUFF Earth founders Dr Talwar & Ann Clare Bornholt with Shri R.J Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of SSSCT

Followers pose in front of the Times Square screens

Sathya Sai Baba's ashram in India

Celebrating 100 Years of Love All Serve All

100 Years of Love All Serve All

- Shri R.J Rathnarkar, , Managing Trustee of SSSCTNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The bustling crossroads of the world, Times Square, witnessed a moment of profound spirituality and celebration on November 22nd and 23rd, 2024, as the iconic screens lit up to honor the launching of year-long 100th birthday celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The global tribute to the revered spiritual leader and humanitarian brought his timeless message of“Love All, Serve All” to one of the world's most recognized stages.Spectators from all walks of life gathered to witness this historic moment, where vivid imagery of Sathya Sai Baba, interwoven with his teachings and global initiatives, beamed across the square. The celebration captured the essence of his century-long legacy and its profound impact on millions worldwide.A Message for the WorldThe tribute showcased Sai Baba's enduring influence as a spiritual leader who transcended religious and cultural boundaries. With his teachings displayed prominently, the event invited onlookers to reflect on his universal call for unity, compassion, and selfless service.The display highlighted Sai Baba's contributions to education, healthcare, and humanitarian efforts, including free hospitals , water supply projects, and schools that continue to serve thousands globally. The scenes served as a reminder of his vision of a world driven by kindness and collective progress.Shri R.J Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT) reflected on the moment: "Seeing Swami's image in Times Square is a reminder of his global mission. His message of selfless love transcends all borders, and this event is a celebration of how far His teachings have reached. This is a truly historic moment, where His universal message is showcased at the crossroads of the world. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Shamender Talwar, Ann Clare Bornholt, and their TUFF Earth team for arranging the screens for devotees to enjoy from all over the world.”Dr. Shamender Talwar, Co-founder of The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF Earth) who played a role in coordinating the global celebration at Times Square shared his thoughts: "Times Square stands as a beacon for the world, and there is no better place to spotlight the message of unity and service that Bhagawan Sathya Sai Baba exemplified. This centennial is not just about honoring his legacy but about reigniting his call for humanity to act with love and compassion. I would like to thank our friend Shri RJ Rathnakar for giving TUFF Earth the opportunity to support their global council”A Legacy of Love, Unity, and ServiceBorn on November 23, 1926, Bhagawan Shri Sathya Sai Baba dedicated His life to serving humanity, emphasizing universal human values that transcend religion, culture, and nationality. His teachings of“Love All, Serve All” and“Help Ever, Hurt Never” inspired a global movement, transforming millions of lives.Sai Baba's contributions include:Education: Establishing over 100 free educational institutions, including the prestigious Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning.Healthcare: Founding hospitals that provide free, world-class healthcare services, including life-saving surgeries.Water Projects: Providing clean drinking water to millions in rural and underserved areas of India.Global Figures and AdmirersSai Baba's teachings have inspired global leaders, celebrities, and changemakers:The Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is an admirer of Sathya Sai Baba and has visited him many times.Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar, who often spoke of Sai Baba as a guiding force in his life.Goldie Hawn, Academy Award-winning actress, who expressed admiration for his philosophy.Right Honourable Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister, who acknowledged Sai Baba's humanitarian efforts.Queen Frederica of Greece, who visited Sai Baba and sought his blessings.Additionally, Sai Baba's ashram in Puttaparthi, India, has been visited by luminaries such as former Indian Prime Ministers Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I. K. Gujral, H. D. Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh, global spiritual leaders, and countless devotees from over 120 countries.A Centennial of Unity and ServiceThe centennial celebrations, which began with this powerful Times Square tribute, will continue throughout the year with interfaith gatherings, global service projects, and educational initiatives. The events reflect Sai Baba's belief that humanity is united by shared values of love, compassion, and service.As the lights of Times Square returned to their usual advertisements, the spirit of Sathya Sai Baba's message illuminated far beyond the screens. This centennial celebration was more than an event - it was a global call to action. A hundred years of“Love All, Serve All” have shown the world that selfless love and compassion can transform lives and unite humanity. In an age often marred by division and discord, Sai Baba's teachings shine as a timeless guide for building a brighter, kinder world. His legacy is not just a memory; it is a movement, reminding us all that through love and service, we have the power to create a future that will inspire generations to come. This is not merely a celebration of a century past - it is the beginning of a century forward.

