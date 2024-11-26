Excitement Builds For ATD Saudi Arabia Conference 2024 On November 25 And 26 In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) A Transformative for Talent Development











The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is delighted at the response from C-level Management, HR Directors and Senior Business Leaders for the much-anticipatedon November 25 and 26 in Riyadh. In partnership with QnA International expounding the theme,the conference will bring together leaders, thought innovators, HR solution providers and professionals from across the Kingdom. Against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the event emphasizes the transformative role of L&D in driving sustainable growth, digital transformation, and a thriving knowledge-based economy. The landmark conference will serve as a hub for reshaping the future of learning and development (L&D).





Companies that have supported the event are enthusiastic about the visionary goals and potential of the show.“Our partnership with ATD Saudi Arabia reflects our commitment to driving sustainable growth through innovative learning solutions,” saidfrom Gold sponsor.“By leveraging cutting-edge methodologies such as gamification, experiential learning, and customized training programs, we aim to help organizations bridge skills gaps, enhance workforce capabilities, and unlock their full potential.”

Fellow Gold sponsorshares the vision of creating a thriving talent ecosystem.“Our partnership with ATD Saudi Arabia aligns perfectly with Vision 2030 by equipping professionals with the strategic skills needed to thrive in an ever-evolving workplace,” said.“The conference provides an invaluable platform to exchange ideas, showcase world-class training solutions, and help shape the future of work in Saudi Arabia.”

, also a Gold highlights the dynamic nature of the event highlighting,“The ATD24 initiative resonates with our mission to enhance professional skills and foster continuous learning. At the conference, we will showcase tailored solutions that address industry-specific needs, conduct interactive workshops, and share impactful case studies to inspire lasting change in organizational development.” Said Nourhan Eid, Vice President– Operation and Development.

The two-day conference on November 25-26 in Riyadh will include three pre- and post-conference ATD Certificate Programs covering topics such as Training Fundamentals (Arabic), ROI Measurement, and Coaching Skills.

Knowledge Partner,emphasizes the role of innovation and collaboration.“We're thrilled to explore emerging trends like gamification, AI-powered learning, and VR/AR applications at ATD24,”.“Our solutions provide personalized learning experiences that enable professionals to measure ROI, change behaviors, and enhance performance while enjoying engaging and transformative learning methods.”

The ATD Saudi Arabia Conference 2024 aims to ignite meaningful conversations on workforce development, talent management, and emerging trends in organizational performance. As one of the region's leading gatherings for, the event provides a unique platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and actionable insights. With its focus on cutting-edge methodologies and innovative technologies, the forum is a golden opportunity to advance learning strategies that align with the Kingdom's ambitious goals for the future.

Reflecting the overarching goal of the conference,, remarked:“At the ATD Saudi Arabia Conference 2024, we aim to reimagine traditional frameworks, explore the limitless possibilities of the digital-first era, and deliver insights that turn today's L&D challenges into opportunities for growth. With the support of ATD and the region's leading solution providers, we're confident that attendees will leave with practical strategies and actionable solutions to shape the future of talent development.”

The ATD Saudi Arabia Conference 2024 is not just a gathering of professionals; it is a movement toward fostering a robust, knowledge-driven economy envisioned by the kingdom's leadership. Attendees will gain unparalleled access to cutting-edge discussions, industry-leading expertise, and opportunities to form partnerships that redefine workplace learning and development in Saudi Arabia and beyond.