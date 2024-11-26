Bridgestone Expands Partnership With Tegeta Holding To Strengthen Footprint In Caucasus Region

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, expanded its partnership Tegeta Holding, one of the largest automotive companies in Central Asia and the Caucasus, further strengthening its presence in the Caucasus region. Under this agreement, Tegeta will serve as the official distributor of Bridgestone tyres in Armenia and Azerbaijan, effective January 1, 2025.

Bridgestone Middle East & Africa FZE and Tegeta Holding officially signed the agreement in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in both companies' regional growth strategies. Under the agreement, Tegeta will supply Bridgestone's premium-quality tyres for a wide range of vehicles, including passenger cars, trucks, and buses, across Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Middle East & Africa, said:“We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Tegeta, who was been our trusted partner since 26 years. Tegeta's strong foothold in the Caucasus region enables us to introduce Bridgestone's premium products to new markets such as Armenia and Azerbaijan, ensuring that customers benefit from our commitment to quality, safety and innovation.”





This partnership is based on a long-standing 26-year partnership that began in 1998, when Tegeta became Bridgestone's distributor in Georgia. Over the years, Tegeta has grown into a leading distributor of automotive products in the region, while Bridgestone has maintained its leading position in the global tyre industry. Together, the companies have driven growth and innovation in the automotive sector across the Caucasus and beyond. The expanded collaboration underscores Georgia's pivotal role as a logistics hub for the region, connecting the Caucasus, Central Asia, and global markets.

Ekaterine Kavtaradze, Executive Officer of Tegeta Holding, said:“We are delighted to further reinforce our partnership with Bridgestone, a globally renowned brand for its quality and innovation. By introducing their premium products to Armenia and Azerbaijan, we are proud to support the constant advancement of the region's automotive industry in the region. We are proud that Tegeta secured an important place in the portfolio of this famous brand and is the largest partner in the region.”

Davit Chkhaidze, Director of Tegeta Prime Products, said:“This partnership marks a new chapter in our relationship with Bridgestone. It reflects our position as a strategic partner of Bridgestone in the Caucasus region and highlights Georgia's growing importance in the regional economy.”

Bridgestone's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality align seamlessly with Tegeta's aim to deliver premium automotive products and services. With over 93 years of experience and a presence in more than 70 countries, Bridgestone is prominent for setting high industry benchmarks in innovative technologies, high-performance tyres and a commitment to driving the future of sustainable mobility. This expanded partnership opens up new opportunities for growth, enhancing customer access to world-class products and services across Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

Tegeta Holding's ongoing expansion into new markets and partnerships with global leaders like Bridgestone underline its dedication to growth, quality, and customer satisfaction. Being the largest automotive distributor in the region, Tegeta remains steadfast in its commitment to innovate and expand its offerings, further ensuring access to world-class products and services for customers across Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.