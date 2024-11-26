(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) HE Dr. Amna Al Dahak:













United Arab Emirates,November 2024: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) today launched the 'Our Green Emirates' initiative under the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme. The initiative aims to organise national events and competitions to encourage individuals, families, government institutions and the private sector to get planting in cooperation with various stakeholders in the UAE.

The Ministry kicked off 'Our Green Emirates' with the annual 'Planting Week' initiative in the UAE, which aims to raise awareness about the significance of planting in order to preserve and increase green spaces, encourage community involvement in greening the UAE, and spreading the best sustainable agricultural practices across the country. 'Planting Week' commenced with two events in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.





'Our Green Emirates' initiative and 'Planting Week' is part of the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which seeks to support the UAE's agricultural development goals, enhance sustainable national food security, foster new partnerships with the private sector, expand green spaces across the nation and ensure its sustainability.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said:“'Our Green Emirates' initiative encourages everyone in the UAE to embrace planting as a lifestyle, and to actively contribute to increasing our green spaces and fostering a deeper connection with nature throughout the nation. 'Planting Week' is a pioneering annual initiative launched over 40 years ago to honor the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who encouraged the expansion of planting practices to green the UAE and boost local agriculture. The UAE's wise leadership continues to prioritise preserving local plant heritage and maximising the contribution of planting to the country's food security.”

Her Excellency added:“'Planting Week' reinforces the UAE's commitment to the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme. By encouraging community involvement in sustainable agriculture practices and adopting modern technologies, we aim to build a resilient agricultural sector that meets local food needs. This can be achieved by applying cutting-edge technologies, creative innovations, and best practices in the field of planting and aesthetic agriculture.”

Starting in Fujairah, school students, in collaboration with the Fujairah Environment Authority, planted various local tree species in the UAE Flag yard area. The students were taught planting and care techniques. The event was attended by HE Asilah Al Mualla, Director-General of Fujairah Environment Authority, and HE Alia Abdul Rahim Al Harmoudi, Assistant Undersecretary for Sustainable Communities Sector at MOCCAE.

A new park was also inaugurated in Wadi Isfani, Ras Al Khaimah, in collaboration with the Public Services Department and the Emirates Red Crescent. The event, which saw the participation of local residents and school students, was attended by HE Eng. Khalid Fadel Al Ali, Director General of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, and HE Alia Abdul Rahim Al Harmoudi, Assistant Undersecretary for Sustainable Communities Sector at MOCCAE.

More 'Planting Week' events will take place across the UAE in the coming days. These events will involve community members in planting local tree seedlings and provide them with training on tree care and propagation techniques.

'Launched over 40 years ago, 'Planting Week' raises awareness about the significance of planting, engages people of all ages in agricultural activities, instils agricultural values, and highlights the role of municipalities in this field. The UAE has dedicated 'Planting Week' events in different emirates to promote community involvement and underscore the importance of green spaces in advancing climate and environmental sustainability in the UAE.